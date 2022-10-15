76º

Man shot in leg after dispute in Oceanway, JSO says

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the Oceanway neighborhood Saturday afternoon following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Lessard said officers were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. because of a dispute but prior to arrival, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived at Sago Avenue West near the Oceanway Community Center, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg after a dispute.

It is unclear what the dispute was about.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and all people involved have been detained.

JSO is investigating to learn what led to the shooting.

