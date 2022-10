JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Becoming Collegiate Academy — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — in North Jacksonville.

This is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville.

The event began at 10 a.m. and Founder Cameron Frazier shared some words of wisdom. He hopes his model can inspire the next generation of learners and leaders.

Frazier is a Jacksonville native, longtime educator, and community leader.