Fantastic weather for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – After another cool start, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer weather for Saturday. The only concern is a bit of a breeze, especially right at the coast. Highs for Saturday will be back in the mid 70s.

It will turn cool once again across the area this evening. Mostly clear skies will allow temps to fall into the 60s, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

More great weather is ahead for Sunday. We will again see abundant sunshine for the Jags game, with dry conditions. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Next week will feature more warmth across the area. A few more clouds are expected Monday and Tuesday, but dry weather will continue. Highs both days will be in the low 80s.

Another storm system approaches midweek. This could spark a few showers, but widespread rain is not expected. Temps will remain in the low 80s.

Get out and enjoy the weather this weekend!