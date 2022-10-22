JTA launches newly revamped mobile app Monday: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to help you get around the city’s public transportation system more easily, and starting Monday, you can use the newly revamped MyJTA mobile app.

The free app just received an upgrade and can be downloaded on Oct. 23 from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The revamped MyJTA app will replace the current MyJTA app powered by Passport, which will expire Dec. 31.

JTA is also offering all JTA customers free rides for bus routes, the First Coast Flyer and the St. Johns River Ferry from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. Additionally, customers who download the app and create an account will qualify for a free pass for JTA bus routes and the First Coast Flyer, which would be good for the entire month of November.

With the new app, customers will not need to use the JTA See & Say mobile app or the Nextbus mobile app because service alerts and real-time passenger information are included in the app’s newest additions.

The app will allow riders to purchase fares for JTA bus routes, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, JTA Express Select, Connexion & Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry.

The MyJTA app’s journey-planning tools include the following:

Real-time arrival information so riders know exactly when their bus is arriving

Live directions with Get-Off Alerts for extra step-by-step guidance

Service alerts so customers can avoid disruptions on their favorite routes and can plan accordingly

It combines official information from the JTA as well as crowdsourced information to calculate the best route for each journey

Users can purchase and validate mobile tickets in a convenient and contactless way using unique QR codes that are scanned onboard JTA vehicles

Once a user launches the app, inputs a destination and selects a transportation route, MyJTA will provide step-by-step directions, enable in-app ticket purchasing and provide a QR code for ticket validation.

If you have the current version of the MyJTA app installed on your phone, you must have your automatic download settings turned on within your device settings to be automatically notified when the new version is available:

Apple/ iOS Devices:

1. Go to Settings

2. Tap App Store

3. Toggle “Automatic Downloads”

Android Devices:

1. Open Google Play Store

2. Tap profile icon

3. Tap Settings --> Network Preferences --> Auto-update apps

To learn more information, visit www.go.jtafla.com/myjta.