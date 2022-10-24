Going nuts for nuts: Which is best for your health?

The American Heart Association recommends eating four handfuls, or one and a half ounces, of unsalted nuts per week. In fact, the FDA says eating that amount every day may reduce the risk of heart disease.

But which nut is actually the healthiest?

A study out of the Mayo Clinic says one ounce of almonds is packed with 15 grams of healthy fat as well as 6 grams of carbs and they’re loaded with vitamin E, which fights inflammation and helps with vision and cognitive decline.

A one-ounce serving of cashews has 12 grams of healthy fat, and 5 grams of protein. Cashews are great for bone health and has large amounts of vitamin K and magnesium. But if you’re looking to go low-carb, cashews may not be the best option.

And what about peanuts? A one-ounce serving of peanuts is filled with 7 grams of protein, is low in carbs and has 13.5 grams of healthy fats. Peanuts are not only a great source of protein, they are also high in folate which helps fetal development and peanuts are also a great source for heart health.

Go ahead and have some walnuts, too. Research has suggested that walnuts may help heart arrhythmias, and a Spanish study suggested that walnuts were as effective as olive oil at reducing inflammation and oxidation in the arteries after eating a fatty meal.

As for the worst nuts … ounce for ounce, macadamia nuts and pecans have the most calories -- 200 each -- along with the lowest amounts of protein and the highest amounts of fats.