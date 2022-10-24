Surveillance video identifies 7 additional child molestation victims of St. Johns preschool employee, investigators say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – WARNING: This story contains descriptions that some may consider graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

St. Johns County investigators revealed Monday that a review of surveillance video from a St. Johns County preschool uncovered seven additional child victims in connection with a case of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a now-former employee.

Anthony Guadalupe, 19, is now facing 12 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd exhibition in connection with children who all attended Chappell Schools.

Guadalupe was initially facing one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12 years old when he was arrested this summer.

In July, the parent of a 4-year-old girl told investigators that as he entered a classroom at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf campus to pick up his daughter, he noticed she was pulling up her underwear. When he and school staff reviewed surveillance video from the classroom, according to investigators, video showed Guadalupe fondling the child while appearing to perform a sex act in front of her classmates. Guadalupe, who the school has said is no longer an employee, was arrested in connection with that incident, authorities said.

Investigators said Monday that because the incident was confirmed through surveillance video, detectives began combing through three months’ worth of video, which is what the Chappell Schools DVR held.

That review eventually identified seven other child victims, detectives said, and prompted the additional charges against Guadalupe.

An attorney representing the families of the victims told News4JAX there were 14 separate incidents that were recorded on the classroom surveillance camera between May and June.

Fusco Law Group and Woolsey Morcom released the following statement to News4JAX:

“We represent several families who have unfortunately received confirmation their children have been identified as victims in the criminal case. We are confident the State will seek justice in the criminal matters. Our Firms are focused on obtaining justice for these families in the civil claims. We do not believe the fault ends with the criminal defendant and we intend to identify all those who are civilly responsible.”

Days after he bonded out of the St. Johns County jail, a judge revoked Guadalupe’s bond and ordered him to remain locked up until his case goes to trial.

Then, in August, when a lawsuit was filed against Chappell Schools by the parents of the 4-year-old girl, eight additional children came forward with allegations of being inappropriately touched by Guadalupe. But back then, there were no additional charges filed because investigators were said to be reviewing three months of surveillance video from inside the classroom where Guadalupe was working as a teacher’s assistant.

Fusco said that this is still under investigation and that if they are able to retrieve more than three months of surveillance video, he anticipates they will discover additional incidents.

Guadalupe is not named as a defendant in that lawsuit.

A second civil suit was filed Sept. 19 against the Chappell Schools’ campus in St Johns County, alleging a second staffer molested a student there. The lawsuit was filed by the girl’s parents and claims the teaching assistant molested her while he was employed at the school between November and December 2021. The suit claims there is a separate criminal investigation into his actions, however, this staffer has not yet been charged. News4JAX was told that the teaching assistant has fled the country.