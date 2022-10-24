🔒 Take the Insider ‘Cracking the Code’ Quiz

I-TEAM investigator Jennifer Waugh cracks the drug code that is making it easier for drug dealers to reach your children.

Friendly emojis. Dangerous meanings.

You see them in text messages mostly. You’ve definitely encountered them in our newsletters. Emojis were designed to help us communicate easier while providing a little bit of light humor.

Now, they’re being used by drug dealers to make it easier for them to put potentially dangerous chemicals into your child’s hands.

I-TEAM investigator, Jennifer Waugh, spoke with a local mom and law enforcement about the code that dealers and customers are using turn text messages and social media posts into the new-age street corner.

Jen uncovered the secret language trying to keep parents in the dark. That local mom even told her about a video that she found on her son’s phone. “In between an ad for a great outfit is an ad for a pill that is laced with fentanyl,” she said.

Jen uncovered the secret language trying to keep parents in the dark. That local mom even told her about a video that she found on her son's phone. "In between an ad for a great outfit is an ad for a pill that is laced with fentanyl," she said.