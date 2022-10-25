Florida-Georgia fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Monday

The ultimate tailgate party also known as the world’s largest cocktail party returns Monday to Jacksonville.

Monday morning, the madness of will begin as Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.

RV’s have already started lining up and waiting to move to their final positions come Monday at 8 a.m. Reservations for spots are sold out, and reservation holders have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to check into their spots.

Once everyone is in place, they will transform the place into the ultimate game-ready party full of food, drinks, music and madness -- and that’s all before the kickoff on Saturday.