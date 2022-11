Nurses at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital dressed up the babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Nurses at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital dressed up the babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for Halloween.

The tiny tots were dressed as mermaids, Sully from Monsters, Inc., Yoda from Star Wars, a lion and more.

It was definitely a sweet treat for parents and staff.

