Man shot after getting into argument with roommate, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot and wounded Friday during an argument with his roommate at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO Sgt. J. Catir said at a news briefing that officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting Kabana Cove apartment complex on San Juan Avenue.

When they arrived, Catir said, police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police said the man, who suffered injuries described as “non-life-threatening,” was taken to an area hospital, where he was undergoing surgery at last check.

According to JSO, a man in his mid-20s came forward as police were investigating and said that he shot the other man.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators said, they learned that two roommates got into an argument, and during the dispute, one of the roommates shot the other.

As of early Friday evening, Catir said, no arrests had been made and police will determine at a later time if charges will be filed.

“There are no additional individuals outstanding at this time,” Catir said. “We’re still working through trying to determine what the motive is though.”

Police also noted that a gun was located.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).