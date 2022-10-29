67º

LifeSouth seeking blood donations for Halloween

Donors have the chance to receive T-shirts and e-gift cards for giving blood

Erin Seaton, Associate Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Community, LifeSouth, Blood Donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is currently facing a critical blood supply shortage, and LifeSouth is aiming to help ease that shortage with a series of mobile blood drives. Those who donate are eligible to receive a fun Halloween treat, such as a t-shirt or e-gift card.

The blood drives are taking place in several local counties on October 30 and 31.

October 30:

  • Publix at Reedy Branch - 10920 Baymeadows Road, 9:30am-4pm
  • PetSmart in Orange Park - 1919 Wells Road, 10am-4pm
  • Burlington in St. Johns - 675 Durbin Pavilion Drive, 11am-5pm

October 31:

  • Walmart Money Center - 10251 Shops Lane, 10am-6pm
  • Walmart Supercenter - 7075 Collins Road, 10am-6pm
  • Old Time Pottery in Orange Park - 380 Blanding Boulevard, 11am-6pm

Donors can also give blood any time at LifeSouth’s donor centers. Click here for a list of locations.

