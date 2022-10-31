Police locate person who took off from Dollar General with shopping bag filled with money, Oreos, Mountain Dew: JSO

A person was taken into custody Monday morning after robbing a Dollar General store on the city’s Northside while armed and taking off with a shopping bag filled with money, cookies and a soft drink, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Monday morning after robbing a Dollar General store on the city’s Northside while armed and taking off with a shopping bag filled with money, cookies and a soft drink, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At a media briefing, Sgt. H. Baker said officers responded shortly after 8:15 a.m. to a robbery on the Dollar General on New Kings Road at Barth Road in the Dinsmore area. That’s where, according to Baker, a store clerk told police that a person pulled out a knife and a gun and demanded money from the business. The clerk placed about $60 from a register inside a Dollar General bag, which had Oreos and a Mountain Dew inside, Baker said. He said the person then took off on a bicycle.

Around the same time, Baker said, an off-duty officer was traveling down New Kings Road in his marked police vehicle when he heard the robbery call dispatched and saw the person on the bicycle. A foot chase ensued, but the officer lost sight of the person after the person entered a wooded area, Baker said.

Moments later, Baker said, responding officers found the accused robber walking along Bowie Road nearby and took the person into custody.

“The suspect was found without the gun or the knife. It was discarded in the woods, and he was cooperative, thankfully for him and our officers,” Baker said. “Officers located the suspect’s mask, bicycle and merchandise the suspect stole from the business. Our K-9 unit responded and conducted an article search of the wooded area and located the suspect’s firearm, knife, black hooded jacket he wore during the robbery.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).