What’s the weather looking like for November?

Thanksgiving Week may be warm and dry across the region (File Photo).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s hard to believe, but we’re quickly turning the page from October to November.

While many of us look forward to the cooler days and the crisp nights the month normally brings, warmth may be the big word to use for the 11th month of the year.

6-10 Day Forecast

Let’s start with the 6-10 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. The warmth looks to continue to build to start the month.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook

The stretch from November 5-9 will likely feature a likely chance for above-average temperatures.

6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook.

It does look somewhat unsettled with above-average rainfall likely to start the month. However, the average rainfall in this stretch is only 0.31″, so a total washout is unlikely.

8-14 Day Outlook

As we move into the middle stretch of the month, the warmth looks to remain in place across the region.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

There remains a high chance of above-average temperatures across much of the region. Average high temps in the stretch in around 74°.

Rainfall also looks very possible, with the outlook noting above-average precipitation. The average rainfall is 0.46″.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook.

This could be possible good news as much of the area is becoming dry.

Mid-November and Thanksgiving Week

A pattern shift is very possible heading into mid-to-late November and Thanksgiving.

The Week 3-4 Outlook shows temperatures remaining above normal, but drier than average conditions could be expected.

Mid to late November temperature outlook.

This could mean a warm and very dry Thanksgiving Week across Florida and Georgia. This would be ideal for traveling and getting outside for the holiday, but dry conditions worsen by late month.

Mid-to-late November precipitation outlook.

The average high is in the low 70s. Precipitation averages 1.06″, but this includes a two-week stretch.

A La Nina weather pattern looks to continue for a third consecutive winter. A La Nina pattern often means warmer than average temperatures in the Fall and Winter and below-average rainfall.

While there’s time for changes, it may be a warm and dry month across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.