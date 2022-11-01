Deegan, Fried call for all elected officials to speak out against rising antisemitism in Florida

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Democrat candidate for Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan before a news conference to speak out against antisemitism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State and Local leaders continue to denounce the antisemitic language projected onto TIAA Bank Field following the Georgia-Florida game and seen on local buildings last weekend.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried held a news conference alongside mayoral candidate Donna Deegan on Tuesday. They said they have a moral responsibility to speak out.

Fried, who said she was the first member of the Jewish community to hold a statewide office in over 40 years, said there’s no place for this kind of hate in Jacksonville. She was referring to words projected onto TIAA Bank Field and other buildings over the weekend, reading in part “Kanye was right about the Jews.”

Fried and Deegan said they want to send a clear message, that racism of any kind will not be tolerated.

“We need every elected official, whether state, federal, Florida or across the country, this is not a Democratic or Republican issue, this is human rights issue, this is human decency this is how you talk and treat each other,” Fried said.

“We stand strong against any and all intolerance for any of our neighbors: Black, Hispanic, Asian, immigrant, LGBTQ,” Deegan said.

Fried and Deegan said they believe the FBI knows who the hate groups responsible are, adding that they realize that this kind of hate speech is protected by the constitution. But Fried said the recent racist language is bordering on the line of inciting violence which is not protected. She wants law enforcement to identify where the hate groups’ financial resources are coming from.

“That’s how you start to get to the bottom of where this hatred is coming from, to make sure that government or individual corporations aren’t doing business with these individuals,” Fried said.

Gov. DeSantis’s press secretary also released a statement on behalf of the governor saying: “Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community. It has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting Anti-Semitism.”

Fried and Deegan also called on social media influencers to distance themselves from anyone associated with hate speech.