Suspicious people caught on camera in 3 Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods.

One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road. A third was caught on camera in the Lake Lucina neighborhood near Arlington.

The homeowner who gave News4JAX surveillance images asked to remain anonymous, but said the man was seen lurking close to his home at night and in broad daylight while the homeowner was not home. Police were called twice but the man was gone by the time officers arrived.

Photo from residence in East Goodby's Creek.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crime map, within the past four weeks, there was a report of a stolen car and two reported cases of grand theft within a half-mile of where the man was recorded.

Downtown in the Cathedral District, a man was caught on a doorbell camera attempting to gain entry into two townhomes after ringing the doorbell and knocking on the doors with no response. It happened one day at 4:30 a.m.

One neighbor we spoke with said it’s very concerning.

“The attempt and probably the goal was to get in, but the attempt makes me very nervous,” she said.

Residents are being reminded to keep their doors locked and report anything suspicious. According to a JSO crime map, there have been 62 reported crimes within a half-mile radius of the Cathedral District within the past four weeks. Those crimes included thefts, burglaries and assaults.

And in the Lake Lucina neighborhood near Arlington, a man was caught on camera creeping into a homeowner’s backyard in broad daylight while the owner was at home. He was recorded putting something in his pocket as he was leaving. According to a JSO crime map, within the past four weeks, there have been 21 reported crimes within a half-mile of where the man was recorded. Those crimes include burglaries and thefts.

Photo from home surveillance camera in Lake Lucina neighborhood.

The images are examples of why JSO says everyone must remain vigilant when it comes to locking their doors and calling the police when they see something suspicious.