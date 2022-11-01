NOW: Nominations open for 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards

Graham Media Group, WJXT-Channel 4 and WCWJ 17 are proud to host the annual Jacksonville Image Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in our local African American communities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is proud to present the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards.

News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The time to nominate someone for the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards is Nov. 1-30. (WJXT)

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact on the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

Nominations are open from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Once we’ve collected your nominees, we have a new process of determining the winners. A committee created by WJXT/WCWJ will narrow down each category to the finalists and then select a winner. The winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 3 at a black tie gala to be held at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus.

More information on the awards gala will be announced at a later date.

Here are the award categories:

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

The ‘Be The Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

The Rising Star Award: This award recognizes individuals who are getting an early start at greatness. We want to recognize young people who are already making contributions to help shape the future and make our communities better places to live. *Must be 17-years-old or younger

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industry.

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

Know someone who deserves one of these Jacksonville Image Awards? Nominate them below.