3 people shot in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue.

Officers said they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Lake City Police said all three were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officers said there is no information on the shooters involved, but they said they might have been driving a white newer model sedan.

If you know anything regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and ask for Investigator Sapp.