JSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Paxon neighborhood

Joe McLean, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, JSO, Crime
JSO investigating shooting in Paxon neighborhood. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in the Paxon neighborhood, just off North Edgewood Avenue.

JSO said no officers are injured and no suspects are outstanding.

From Sky 4, the body of a man could also be seen in the front yard of a home on Broadway Avenue

The chopper view also showed huge sections of Broadway Avenue and surrounding roads taped off and dozens of JSO officers and vehicles in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Scene of an officer-involved shooting. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

