Man who fell off ladder during Ian among 3 Putnam County deaths attributed to storm; 130 deaths statewide

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state.

According to the Florida District Medical Examiners, 130 deaths have been attributed to the powerful storm that slammed into the state in September, WTSP reported this week.

Most of the deaths occurred in Southwest Florida, including 61 in hard-hit Lee County, but officials told News4JAX that three deaths happened in Putnam County.

Putnam County Department of Emergency Management said the first incident involved an 84-year-old man who was attempting to climb onto his roof during the storm. Officials believe the wind pushed him and the ladder over.

The second incident involved a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The car they were driving in hydroplaned and turned over into a flooded ditch, officials said.