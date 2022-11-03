Truck crashes into Neptune Beach church building before bursting into flames

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating what caused a car to crash into a Neptune Beach church building Thursday morning.

A News4JAX crew at the scene at Neptune Baptist Church saw a burned-out truck and damage to the front of the administrative building of the church, near Cherry Street. Pillars had been knocked over and damaged and part of the door frame of the entrance was melted.

The damage from the fire could be seen on the awning as well. Crews said the truck has since been towed away.

A burned-out truck was visible after a crash in front of a Neptune Beach church. (Photo provided by Johnny Roberts) (WJXT)

A witness described what he saw as he approached the scene.

Johnny Roberts told News4JAX he was driving east on Atlantic Boulevard when he approached 3rd Street in Neptune Beach by the Walgreens and noticed flames. Roberts said he saw the truck on fire leaning against the church building. He said he also saw a man lying in the grass who was later put into the back of an ambulance.

Roberts said he saw paramedics and other first responders at the scene.

News4JAX is working to learn more about what led to the crash.