GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a missing woman last seen Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tricia Payton was last seen in the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. She was dropped off in the area. Tricia is 28 years old with brown/blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.