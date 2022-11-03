JSO: 35-year-old man arrested, accused of murder after police find woman dead in Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation Tuesday night has been found and charged with murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Otis Tucker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after a woman was found dead in a Southside apartment complex, JSO said Thursday.

JSO said the information and evidence gathered through the investigation led them to find Tucker as the suspect.

According to JSO, officers arrived at the Auburn Glen Apartments on Southside Boulevard, just north of Baymeadows Road, a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday in response to a disturbance call. Officers said residents told them they heard loud banging and screaming coming from one of the apartments.

JSO said residents also reported that they saw a man in all black clothing leave through the back of the apartment shortly afterward, which initiated a search of the area.

Officers, including K9 units, began canvassing the area to find the man allegedly involved.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a woman dead inside. They have not disclosed her cause of death but said an autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

According to JSO, no one else was inside the apartment at the time. Officers said they are working on identifying the woman who was killed. They do believe this was an isolated incident.

The relationship between the two individuals is unknown.