Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Wednesday night in an Arlington Manor apartment complex, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7 p.m., a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found shot several times in the Stardust Apartments parking lot on Justina Road.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for surgery with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

JSO is working to determine what events led up to the shooting and does not have any suspect information.

A tow truck was seen taking, what is believed to be, the victim’s vehicle from the scene. Police are conducting an investigation to also determine what relationship the victim may have to the area.

Officers said they attempted to contact witnesses but couldn’t locate anyone.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can call 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.