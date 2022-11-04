JSO investigating after man attacked near Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after officers were called to a possible shooting near the Lackawanna area Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived at Hunt St. around 1 a.m. where they found a man in his 50′s with multiple injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

JSO says several people who were there when officers arrived are being questioned.

If anyone has any other information about this incident, you are asked to call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.