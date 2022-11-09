County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Nicole.

Duval County

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.

St. Johns County

Due to the potential impacts of Nicole, St. Johns County has suspended household garbage, recycling and yard debris collection schedules on Thursday, Nov. 10, with normal service resuming Friday, Nov. 11. Residents originally scheduled for Thursday collection will have service on Saturday, Nov. 12. St. Johns County encourages residents to secure all garbage and recycling containers for the duration of the storm. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will also be closed on Nov. 10.

The city of St. Augustine said that due to deteriorating weather conditions, solid waste yard debris collections will be suspended Thursday, Nov. 10. Residents are urged to secure debris and bins to the best of their ability as Nicole approaches and to be prepared for storm conditions.

“We understand these delays are not ideal and are an inconvenience for our customers, and for that I apologize,” said Utilities Director Todd Grant. “In the interest of the safety of our staff and the public, this decision was necessary. It is not safe for our heavy equipment to be on the roads during flooding and high winds.”

As a reminder, residential recycling will not be collected this week but will resume on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18.

City of St Augustine residents visit citystaug.com for additional city-specific updates.

For additional information, please call the utilities director at 904-315-8499.

Clay County

Trash pickup in Clay County is delayed Thursday, Nov. 10, and will resume Friday, Nov. 11.

Rosemary Hill will be open Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, weather permitting.

Nassau County

Waste Management has suspended waste pickup Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, and rescheduled for customers Friday, Nov. 11 and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Alachua County

The city of Gainesville said residential Trash pickup for Thursday, Nov. 10, has been suspended and rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. Neighbors are asked to not set containers or items curbside tomorrow.

Camden County

Residents of the city of St. Marys in Camden County are asked to secure trashcans and all debris that may pose a safety concern with high winds and possible tropical storm-strength gusts. Waste Management has suspended trash service for Thursday, November 10, 2022, and will make up trash pickups Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. If you are scheduled Thursday for trash service, then expect Friday pickup, and if you are scheduled Friday, expect Saturday service.

Do not put the trash into the new Cumberland Services roll carts as they will not be picked up by Waste Management and are not to be serviced until December 1, 2022.

Baker County

Thursday’s customer’s pickup has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, and Friday’s customers has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

You can visit www.wmfloridastorm.com for updated information and resumption of service details.