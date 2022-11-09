63º

St. Johns School Board District 1 race: Voters choose incumbent Beverly Slough

Tags: st. johns school board, st. johns county schools, St. Johns County, Vote 2022, Elections
St. Johns County voted in favor of incumbent Beverly Slough for School Board District 1.

The results of the race are below.

St. Johns County School Board - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Beverly Slough *
12,80552%
Racheal Hand
11,71948%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Slough has served the last 20 years on the board and ran against newcomer Racheal Hand. Slough, who had historically been considered nonpartisan, had expressed she was really a conservative who had Republican leanings. This after Hand had branded herself as a conservative candidate.

