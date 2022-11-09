St. Johns School Board District 1 race: Voters choose incumbent Beverly Slough

St. Johns County voted in favor of incumbent Beverly Slough for School Board District 1.
The results of the race are below.
Candidate
Votes
%
Beverly Slough *
12,80552%
Racheal Hand
11,71948%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting
(9 / 9)
Slough has served the last 20 years on the board and ran against newcomer Racheal Hand. Slough, who had historically been considered nonpartisan, had expressed she was really a conservative who had Republican leanings. This after Hand had branded herself as a conservative candidate.