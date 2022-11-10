73º

Memorial Park underwater as parts of Riverside, Avondale and Ortega flood during Nicole

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Memorial Park was still flooded Thursday evening. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Nicole lashed Florida on Thursday, roadways and yards flooded in the Riverside, Avondale and Ortega neighborhoods.

News4JAX Insiders shared striking photos on SnapJAX of the storm’s wrath.

In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear. As of 1:30 p.m., the park was underwater as high winds pushes waves over the breakwall and the statue in the park was surrounded by water — a scene reminiscent of the flooding that occurred during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Around high tide later Thursday evening, the river began to encroach on the park once again

Streets and sidewalks closest to the river were also completely underwater. Several roads had to be blocked off to prevent drivers from getting stuck in floodwaters.

PREVIOUS STORY: Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma

A park in Jacksonville, Florida has been left resembling a lake after a storm surge following Tropical Storm Nicole.
Riverside Flooding

A block over from the park, storm surge was pushing water into the Park Lane condominium complex and waves were crashing over the dock at the Bell Riverside Apartments and the river was seeping into the green space.

dana lynn149

There goes the dock at Bell Riverside

0 s
0
Jacksonville
JayR523

Bell Riverside.

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Nearby, there was significant flooding along Riverside Avenue and side streets.

Lucrezia
0 s
0
Jacksonville
Lucrezia
0 s
0
Jacksonville
CBJax

Riverside and Copeland

0 s
0
Jacksonville
CBJax

Riverside and Copeland

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Entering Avondale, there was also flooding at Riverside Avenue and King Street near Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside.

Dilyn

Riverside King St

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Over in Ortega Forest, one person was kayaking in a flooded street.

Brandilynn

Flooded in Ortega forest!

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Across Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega, the Ortega River rose into Seminole Park. Water blanketed roadways and driveways along Ortega Boulevard near Yacht Club and Pirates Cove roads.

Jdh92

Seminole Park

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Jdh92

Ortega Blvd. Close to the Yacht Club

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Venetia was not spared from the flooding. And the river seemingly overtook Timuquana Country Club, nearing the Clubhouse.

Donna Mac

Venetia

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Jdh92

Timuquana Country Club

0 s
0
Jacksonville
Jdh92

Timuquana Country Club

0 s
0
Jacksonville

