Memorial Park underwater as parts of Riverside, Avondale and Ortega flood during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Nicole lashed Florida on Thursday, roadways and yards flooded in the Riverside, Avondale and Ortega neighborhoods.

News4JAX Insiders shared striking photos on SnapJAX of the storm’s wrath.

In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear. As of 1:30 p.m., the park was underwater as high winds pushes waves over the breakwall and the statue in the park was surrounded by water — a scene reminiscent of the flooding that occurred during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Around high tide later Thursday evening, the river began to encroach on the park once again

Memorial Park resembles lake after storm surge following Nicole.

In Riverside, flooding caused by Nicole made Memorial Park disappear.

Streets and sidewalks closest to the river were also completely underwater. Several roads had to be blocked off to prevent drivers from getting stuck in floodwaters.

PREVIOUS STORY: Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma

A park in Jacksonville, Florida has been left resembling a lake after a storm surge following Tropical Storm Nicole.

Riverside Flooding

A block over from the park, storm surge was pushing water into the Park Lane condominium complex and waves were crashing over the dock at the Bell Riverside Apartments and the river was seeping into the green space.

Memorial Park in Riverside has flooded. This video shows the storm surge pushing water into the Park Lane Condominium Complex. https://t.co/uv1Q0k3qK5 pic.twitter.com/POCvUBuJwM — News4JAX (@wjxt4) November 10, 2022

dana lynn149 There goes the dock at Bell Riverside 0 s 0

JayR523 Bell Riverside. 0 s 0

Nearby, there was significant flooding along Riverside Avenue and side streets.

TRACKING NICOLE: We’re seeing major flooding in Riverside near Stockton St & Riverside Ave not too far away from Ascension St. Vincent’s. The St. John’s River is pouring into the streets here. @wjxt4 @NWSJacksonville #HurricaneNicole pic.twitter.com/6PVbtln5ul — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) November 10, 2022

Lucrezia 0 s 0

Lucrezia 0 s 0

CBJax Riverside and Copeland 0 s 0

CBJax Riverside and Copeland 0 s 0

Entering Avondale, there was also flooding at Riverside Avenue and King Street near Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside.

Dilyn Riverside King St 0 s 0

Over in Ortega Forest, one person was kayaking in a flooded street.

Brandilynn Flooded in Ortega forest! 0 s 0

Across Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega, the Ortega River rose into Seminole Park. Water blanketed roadways and driveways along Ortega Boulevard near Yacht Club and Pirates Cove roads.

Jdh92 Seminole Park 0 s 0

Jdh92 Ortega Blvd. Close to the Yacht Club 0 s 0

Venetia was not spared from the flooding. And the river seemingly overtook Timuquana Country Club, nearing the Clubhouse.

Donna Mac Venetia 0 s 0

Jdh92 Timuquana Country Club 0 s 0