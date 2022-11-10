St. Augustine police: man given CPR after being shocked by downed powerline in flood waters

Man shocked by electrical current in downtown St. Augustine during Nicole flooding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police confirm a man was shocked by a downed power line in flood waters.

News4JAX reporter Amanda DeVoe and photojournalist Joe Drumm witnessed life-saving efforts being administered at Cuna and Charlotte Streets late Thursday morning. St. Augustine Fire Department said Florida Power and Light cut electricity to the area while the investigation continues.

Amanda DeVoe reported hearing a man around 11:45a.m. yelling for help near River and Fort. Witnesses who didn’t want to be identified said they saw the man touch a light pole and then fall. Medics said he was barefoot.

People rushed to give the man chest compressions before fire rescue arrived. The man is in Flagler Hospital in critical condition.

