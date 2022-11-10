74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

📸 Photos, videos show devastating damage from Tropical Storm Nicole

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: devastating flooding, Weather, Duval County, Flagler Beach
Brandilynn on SnapJAX: "Flooded in Ortega forest!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding, flipped vehicles, downed trees, electrical fires — those were some of the problems Tropical Storm Nicole brought to Northeast Florida as she spun up Florida’s coast.

News4JAX was flooded with videos and photos from viewers showing the damage done to their homes, roads and communities. We received photos on SnapJAX, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and in our inboxes!

Here are some of the top photos and videos we received:

Tree falls on car in Jacksonville
DP1966

FLOODING IN KEN KNIGHT AGAIN

0 s
0
Fernandina Beach
PD

Black Hammock Island - Pumpkin Hill Creek. 3 inches higher than IAN but 4 inches lower than Irma.

0 s
0
Jacksonville
News4JAX viewer Lores Krams Mattingly took this video at Whitey's Fish Camp in Clay County as Hurricane Nicole moved across the area.
ELW

Orange Park

0 s
0
Orange Park
News4JAX viewer John Bass took this video as he was watching as Hurricane Nicole roll ashore in St. Augustine.
palmvalleyLH

Palm Valley ICW

0 s
0
Ponte Vedra Beach
Viewer Video: Power lines on fire in Atlantic Beach
News4JAX reporter Anne Maxwell took this video driving down Crescent Beach in St. Augustine after Hurricane Nicole rolled through the area.
Kayla.Craven

Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨

0 s
0
St. Augustine
Man shocked by downed power line in St. Augustine flooding.
Malissa Williams

Apartments on fire at Island Point Apartments off of Zoo Parkway. Jacksonville

0 s
0
Sanderson
AGold

Julington Creek, no walk on the dock today!

0 s
0
Jacksonville

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram