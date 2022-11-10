📸 Photos, videos show devastating damage from Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding, flipped vehicles, downed trees, electrical fires — those were some of the problems Tropical Storm Nicole brought to Northeast Florida as she spun up Florida’s coast.

News4JAX was flooded with videos and photos from viewers showing the damage done to their homes, roads and communities. We received photos on SnapJAX, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and in our inboxes!

Here are some of the top photos and videos we received:

Overturned semi-truck on Dames Pointe Bridge.



So far this morning, we’ve seen several semis jackknife and/or flip.



If you can stay in today, I highly recommend it.



From a friend. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/SLpu2iLkjH — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) November 10, 2022

Tree falls on car in Jacksonville

DP1966 FLOODING IN KEN KNIGHT AGAIN 0 s 0

PD Black Hammock Island - Pumpkin Hill Creek. 3 inches higher than IAN but 4 inches lower than Irma. 0 s 0

News4JAX viewer Lores Krams Mattingly took this video at Whitey's Fish Camp in Clay County as Hurricane Nicole moved across the area.

ELW Orange Park 0 s 0

News4JAX viewer John Bass took this video as he was watching as Hurricane Nicole roll ashore in St. Augustine.

palmvalleyLH Palm Valley ICW 0 s 0

Viewer Video: Power lines on fire in Atlantic Beach

News4JAX reporter Anne Maxwell took this video driving down Crescent Beach in St. Augustine after Hurricane Nicole rolled through the area.

Kayla.Craven Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨 0 s 0

Man shocked by downed power line in St. Augustine flooding.

Malissa Williams Apartments on fire at Island Point Apartments off of Zoo Parkway. Jacksonville 0 s 0