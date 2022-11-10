📸 Photos, videos show devastating damage from Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding, flipped vehicles, downed trees, electrical fires — those were some of the problems Tropical Storm Nicole brought to Northeast Florida as she spun up Florida’s coast.
News4JAX was flooded with videos and photos from viewers showing the damage done to their homes, roads and communities. We received photos on SnapJAX, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and in our inboxes!
Here are some of the top photos and videos we received:
Overturned semi-truck on Dames Pointe Bridge.— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) November 10, 2022
So far this morning, we’ve seen several semis jackknife and/or flip.
If you can stay in today, I highly recommend it.
From a friend. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/SLpu2iLkjH
DP1966
FLOODING IN KEN KNIGHT AGAIN
PD
Black Hammock Island - Pumpkin Hill Creek. 3 inches higher than IAN but 4 inches lower than Irma.
ELW
Orange Park
palmvalleyLH
Palm Valley ICW
Kayla.Craven
Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨
Malissa Williams
Apartments on fire at Island Point Apartments off of Zoo Parkway. Jacksonville
AGold
Julington Creek, no walk on the dock today!