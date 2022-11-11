Ferry to reopen at noon Friday in wake of Nicole; bus routes back to normal, JTA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry remained closed Friday morning until port conditions improved in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.

JTA later announced the ferry would resume normal operations at 12 p.m.

⛴️ UPDATE ⛴️



The St. Johns River Ferry will resume normal operations beginning at 12 p.m.



Thank you for your patience!



Plan your trip and pay for fares with the new MyJTA mobile app 📲 or visit https://t.co/0pBueZH4wj pic.twitter.com/vKUkS1s5KI — Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) (@JTAFLA) November 11, 2022

All Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus routes are back to normal schedules Friday, along w/ ReadiRide, Express Select, and Connexion and Connnexion Plus paratransit services.

The Skyway is closed for Veterans Day.

JTA suspended service for the St. Johns River Ferry at 7 a.m. Wednesday in anticipation of any potential impacts from Nicole.

JTA bus routes ran on a Saturday schedule on Thursday.