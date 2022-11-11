76º

Ferry to reopen at noon Friday in wake of Nicole; bus routes back to normal, JTA says

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns River Ferry remained closed Friday morning until port conditions improved in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole.

JTA later announced the ferry would resume normal operations at 12 p.m.

All Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus routes are back to normal schedules Friday, along w/ ReadiRide, Express Select, and Connexion and Connnexion Plus paratransit services.

The Skyway is closed for Veterans Day.

JTA suspended service for the St. Johns River Ferry at 7 a.m. Wednesday in anticipation of any potential impacts from Nicole.

JTA bus routes ran on a Saturday schedule on Thursday.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

