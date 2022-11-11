People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

Jacksonville police say they were called Friday morning to investigate a death at May Mann Jennings Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene, said Sgt. Mike Russell, with the JSO Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).