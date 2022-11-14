Attorneys call for criminal investigation after video shows man beaten by Camden County Detention Center deputies

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Lawyers representing a 41-year-old man, who they say is seen on video being beaten by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center, are calling for a criminal investigation, according to a news release from an attorney who represents him.

Videos were said to have been recorded at the Camden County Detention Center in September. The first video, which was shared by the attorney, shows his client appearing to pick up something on the bench of a jail cell. Deputies enter and appear to try and restrain him before striking him repeatedly on his head.

In a second video, the struggle continues into a hallway, where the man is forced to the ground and appears to be restrained. No audio was audible in the recordings and it’s unclear what might have led to the struggle.

The man was identified by his attorney as Jarrett Hobbs.

(DISCLAIMER: Footage below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.)

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a prepared statement. “Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly...”

According to the attorney, at one point, one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his scalp. Daniels said his client was denied medical treatment and placed in solitary confinement. He noted in his statement that Hobbs was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance, which are non-violent offenses. Daniels said, after his client was beaten, Hobbs was charged with assault.

Daniels has asked the district attorney to be involved with the investigation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said it is beginning an internal investigation. Its statement reads:

“A video published on social media is a portion of an incident that occurred at The Camden County Sheriff’s Office Jail has the public questioning the actions of the correction officers. Sheriff Jim Proctor, and members of the Command Staff, have reviewed the video. Sheriff Proctor has ordered an internal investigation of the incident to begin immediately. This investigation will include all recorded video from the time the inmate entered the facility on September 3rd, 2022 until his release on September 30th, 2022. If deemed necessary an additional agency will assist with the investigation.

“Internal investigations involve reviewing of videos, questioning of witnesses, and documentation of evidence recovered which takes time, and not completed overnight. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has always been an agency that is transparent allowing the public access to all operations of each division. During the investigation, names of all people involved will be confidential until the conclusion of the inquiry.”