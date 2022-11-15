Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries.

The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s Office said its Cold Case Unit and the State Attorney’s Office is still investigating, as they do with all shootings involving police officers.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were sent to the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 5 on a report of a person shot. Three officers spoke with two people at the motel, who both said they were fine and that no shooting had taken place.

Investigators said as they were leaving, they saw a car drive into the parking and that a man in the parking lot shot at the car, striking its left taillight. The Sheriff’s Office said the responding officers ran down to the parking lot, telling the man to drop his weapon.

According to JSO Chief Brian Kee, after the suspect refused to drop his weapon, all three officers fired.

JSO later said that during the follow-up investigation, officers at the scene were alerted that someone in the hotel needed medical attention. They found a man dead inside a room from at least one gunshot wound.