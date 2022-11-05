1 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco

An officer-involved shooting at the Scottish Inns in San Marco left one man in critical condition.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting in San Marco.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday following reports that a person was shot.

Three officers arrived and spoke with two people who were staying at the inn.

Both people said they were fine, and no shooting had taken place.

As deputies were leaving, they say they saw a car drive into the parking lot and a man shot at the car. The bullet hit the left taillight.

The occupants of the vehicle, who did not know the shooter, later said they didn’t realize they were being shot at.

Officers saw the man fire and told him to drop his weapon.

Suspect's gun (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

According to JSO Chief Brian Kee, after the suspect refused to drop his weapon, all three officers opened fire.

The suspect fell down in the parking lot, JFRD paramedics came and started treatment and the man was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to JSO.

All three officers are on administrative leave, per standard policy.

The suspect is facing two counts of attempted murder for firing at the car and three counts of aggravated assault against the officers.

This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in Duval County this year.