Will we be able to see the Artemis launch tonight?

Asst. Chief Meteorologist David Heckard looks at viewing conditions for tonight's Artemis rocket launch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – After several delays, NASA is planning to launch its Artemis moon rocket in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The launch will be held overnight on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, near Cape Canaveral.

The launch window opens at 1:40 a.m. early Wednesday morning and lasts until 3:40 a.m.

Artemis is the largest rocket to be launched from the Space Coast since a Saturn V rocket launched a Skylab mission in 1973.

With a rocket this large and powerful, the views will be spectacular.

Unfortunately, seeing the Artemis launch will be difficult in Northeast Florida.

Weather a Factor

A cold front will be pushing into the region tonight, which will bring clouds and scattered showers to the area.

The clouds will be fairly extensive, blocking any significant view of the launch.

Viewing conditions for the Artemis launch tonight.

The best chance to see the launch will be in Flagler County, where conditions may be more partly cloudy and any shower activity should hold off until later in the overnight.

90% Go for Launch

The good news for the launch itself is the cold front is not expected to impact conditions in Cape Canaveral.

The latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base is a 90% launch probability.

Artemis launch conditions at Cape Canaveral.

The only major concern is possible cumulus clouds. Winds will not be a concern for the rocket.

Despite the size of this rocket launch, your best bet to see Artemis overnight is to hop in the car and head toward the beaches of Volusia and Brevard counties.

We will have coverage of the historic launch on Channel 4, News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.