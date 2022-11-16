Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel are pictured with one of the dogs rescued from a house fire Wednesday in Sandalwood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said.

Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived at the scene reported smoke coming from the attic. Even though they were advised the residents were not home, JFRD said, the firefighters began to search the home, found two dogs inside, scooped them up and rushed the pets out the back door.

Fire Rescue said the dogs were “in bad shape” at the time and needed oxygen.

“The dogs were attended to quickly with compassion,” JFRD said in a social media post.

Since then, firefighters said, both dogs were running around in the backyard and were reunited with their owners — thanks to the attention and treatment of multiple crews.

“We don’t always have great results, but this one turned out as well as it could have, it’s teamwork!” JFRD said.

The agency added that the fire was quickly extinguished.