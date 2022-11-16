Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for newly-elected Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff. Duval County voters chose him with 55% of the vote, over opponent Lakesha Burton. On election night, Tuesday, November 8, Waters told his supporters, “It’s time to get to work. We’re going to take care of the people in our city because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”

“I promise you this,” Waters added, “I won’t rest until we make sure everyone has the ability to live in this city safely, peacefully and thrive in the great city of Jacksonville.”

