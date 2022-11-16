62º

Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for newly-elected Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters?

Kent Justice, Anchor/reporter

Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff. Duval County voters chose him with 55% of the vote, over opponent Lakesha Burton. On election night, Tuesday, November 8, Waters told his supporters, “It’s time to get to work. We’re going to take care of the people in our city because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”

“I promise you this,” Waters added, “I won’t rest until we make sure everyone has the ability to live in this city safely, peacefully and thrive in the great city of Jacksonville.”

Waters is a guest on This Week in Jacksonville this coming Sunday and host Kent Justice would like to know what questions you have for the sheriff-elect. Kent may ask T.K. Waters your question on the program.

Write your question for the sheriff-elect in the form below. This Week in Jacksonville airs Sunday at 9 a.m. on WJXT, Channel 4.

