Man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived at Palmdale Street just after 1 a.m. they found a man lying on the ground in a strip mall parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

JSO said they do not have a suspect but they are canvassing the area searching for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.