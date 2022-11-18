JFRD: Arson suspected after clothes found burning in stove inside New Town apartment

Arson is suspected in a fire in New Town.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters said a domestic incident led to a fire Friday morning inside a New Town apartment unit on Morgan Street.

A fire captain at the scene said units were called to the fire early Friday morning but saw no smoke or fire and started to leave the area but were called back about 15 minutes later and saw signs of fire and smoke.

They later found clothes burning inside a stove, and the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the suspected case of arson.

It’s unclear if any arrests will be made.

No injuries were reported from the fire.