‘Very concerned’ Clay County family searching for missing 15-year-old boy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

CCSO said Malachi Cook was last seen off Red Fern Court in the Argyle area of Orange Park on Nov. 13. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CCSO said his father lives in Franklin County in the Panhandle and he has several friends there as well.

CCSO said his family is very concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Malachi’s whereabouts, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.