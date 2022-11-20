JAX Airport: Passengers should arrive at least 2 hours before flights this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 10,000 people are expected to fly out of Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) every day next week as Thanksgiving approaches.

AAA expects it to be one of the busiest travel holidays in years, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Because of this, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) is recommending that all passengers arrive at the terminal at least two hours prior to departure time to check bags and navigate through security.

JAA also said that on certain days of the week, all on-airport parking is expected to be full. Travelers may want to consider off-airport parking options or alternate forms of transportation to JAX, JAA said.

Any capacity closures of on-airport parking facilities will be indicated on the JAX Airport website, the airport’s Twitter handle (@JAXairport) and on Airport Road signage approaching JAX. Status updates will also be communicated on the airport’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Airport Parking Rates

· Hourly Garage: $2.00 every half hour up to $24/daily

· Daily Garage: $2.00 every half hour up to $20/daily

· Daily Surface Lot: $2.00 every half hour up to $14/daily

· Economy Lot #1: $8/daily

· Economy Lot #2: $8/daily (Opens when Economy Lot #1 is full)

· Economy Lot #3: $5/daily (Opens when Economy Lot #1 and #2 are full)

· Valet Parking: Now open. Direct inquiries to 904-741-3900

For more information about the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, visit Flyjacksonville.com.