2 men facing murder, other charges in death of 79-year-old man in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto in the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was discovered Aug. 17 at a home in Riverside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers first went to the home on Frederica Place to perform a welfare check but found the man dead and quickly determined his death was suspicious.

Photo from scene on Frederica Place

Investigators identified Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, as persons of interest and tracked them to Louisiana, where they were taken into custody in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, JSO said.

Both men were extradited to Jacksonville to face the charges against them.

Police did not say if Stinson and Stewart knew the man who was killed.