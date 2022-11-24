Arrest report: Man was strangled, shot & left for dead in Riverside home

Note: Documentation previously identified the man who was killed as age 79. This story reflects the man's age, according to family members.

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder, as well as other charges, in the death of a man whose body police discovered on Aug. 17 at a home in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood.

On Wednesday, family members identified the man as Steven Lindsay, 73. On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of two men in his death. Both were said to have been captured by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans.

Jenny Schwartz, Lindsay’s daughter, said she doesn’t understand why someone would want to harm her father. Investigators said his home was ransacked and personal belongings were taken.

Schwartz said her father was kind, generous — and had a great sense of humor. She said she knew something was wrong when Lindsay went silent on Aug. 17.

“He had a very active social life and very good friends. So then they started texting and calling me, and he wasn’t answering my calls, and that’s when I knew something was wrong,” Schwartz said.

She thought maybe her father suffered a health emergency.

But an arrest report states the medical examiner determined he was strangled, shot and left for dead.

“It was unreal,” Schwartz said. “A lot of times, it still feels like a very bad dream that I’m trying to wake up from, but I just can’t. You never think something like this is going to happen to you or anyone that you know.”

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera helped crack the case. JSO says the two men they arrested were captured on video going in and out of the home the evening before Lindsay’s body was discovered.

An arrest report states one man was also seen in the footage unclothed and trying to take down the camera.

Police said the two wheeled out a suitcase from Lindsay’s home and took off in his Honda.

“Earlier in the day, it looked like one of the people walked by, they spoke and then later that night, he came back and my dad invited him in. He left the door unlocked and he was murdered and robbed,” Schwartz said.

The arrest reports state the duo stole Lindsay’s checkbook and personal identification documents, and that they used them to write checks to themselves.

Schwartz said approximately $9,000 was taken from her father.

“It was incredibly easy for them to take his money out of a dead man’s account,” Schwartz said. “They obviously look nothing like my 73-year-old father.”

Schwartz is thankful that arrests have been made, but she said it’s a reminder of all she’s lost.

“Just sadness that no matter what happens, nothing’s ever gonna bring my dad back,” she said. “Nothing’s ever gonna take my grief away. That’s something I have to live with.”

Through these deposits, police said, investigators were able to link the two to the crimes. Their arrest reports note that investigators found a gun at the hotel where they were captured that matched up with a shell casing at the scene, along with Lindsay’s checkbook.

The men — Ricoh Tru-Love Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, are held in the Duval County jail without bond.