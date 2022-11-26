Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity

The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to at least one witness, around 4 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol cars, swarmed the parking lot and then officers on foot with K9s went into the Walmart.

The Gate gas station in front of the Walmart was also evacuated and closed for about an hour during the investigation.

The Walmart reopened just before 6 p.m.

Police were also seen at a crash on Collins Road about a quarter mile from the I-295-Collins interchange, but it’s unclear how that is related to the investigation at the Walmart, if at all.

News4JAX is working to learn what led to the evacuations.