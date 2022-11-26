Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.

A man in his 40s called the police and was identified as the suspect and a person of interest involved in the woman’s death, JSO said.

Police do believe that this is an incident of domestic violence. JSO said a domestic dispute occurred between the woman and the man which led to the woman’s death.

The man is currently detained for questioning but has not been charged with a crime since the investigation is in the early stages.

Police did not specify how the two knew each other, and they have not disclosed a cause of death.