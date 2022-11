JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville.

JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road.

JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot in the hand and she was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the suspect was at the scene and all people involved have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO.