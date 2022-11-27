Multiple semis, several cars involved in major crash on I-295 on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and several cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue exit.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m.

JFRD said four people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two of those people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

According to Department of Transportation videos, traffic was routed to the 103rd Street exit to avoid the crash.

No reason was provided as to what caused the crash.

News4JAX will update the story as information is given.