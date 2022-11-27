Record number of shoppers expected to logon for Cyber Monday. Here’s how to check for scams

An Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, a record number of people are expected to logon and save big with Cyber Monday specials. This year, roughly 166 million people are expected to shop from Friday through Monday.

Here are some expert tips on how to get more bang for your buck and also, what to watch out for.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday may be over, but if you’re looking to score a great deal from your living room, Cyber Monday has you covered.

To help you get the most of your savings, experts suggest using online shopping tools, like PayPal Honey. This will help you compare prices and find coupons. Also, take advantage of rewards programs. They can add up quickly. And resist the urge to buy everything right away. Many stores are stretching Cyber Monday deals into weeklong events.

But understand, you’re not going to be the only one on the hunt for a good deal.

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers will be out in full force. And that’s why you should know what red flags to look out for.

Number one, it’s a problem if the website says the credit card payment failed and asks for payment over a cash-sharing app like Zelle and Venmo or with gift cards. Remember, online retail fraud victims who use credit cards often get their money back. And be extra careful with personal purchases.

Shoppers are more at risk of fraud when their purchases have an emotional aspect, such as shopping for a wedding dress or buying tickets to a nearly sold-out event.

Finally, make sure the website is legitimate. More than 35% of reported online fraud cases originate from a fake website.

You should always check the length and spelling of the website address especially if you’re looking for a known website like Amazon.

And since you’re going to be online, make sure your antivirus software is up to date. And watch out for phishing scams.

The BBB says scammers may try to get you by claiming you have a free gift or that there is a problem with a delivery. And all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal info.