Do you plan to apply for $3M in new federal rental assistance in Duval County?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Who qualifies is somewhat complicated, but below is a breakdown of who can get money.

Applicants must be a resident of Duval County (this includes the Beaches and the Town of Baldwin) and meet all three of these qualifications:

At least one person in the home must be on unemployment or saw a loss of income during the pandemic

You can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, including past-due rent or unsafe living conditions

A household income less than 80% of the area median income, which is $46,850 for a single person.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website.