Duval County to open up applications for $3M in federal rental assistance funding this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has about $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.

An eligible household may receive assistance for rent and/or utilities including up to a combined 12 months of past-due rent and/or utilities. Since March 2021, the City of Jacksonville’s ERAP has distributed over $62.6 million of federal funds to provide rent and utility assistance to Duval County renter-household residents

Who qualifies is somewhat complicated, but here is a breakdown of who can get money.

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income (AMI). Priority must be provided to households that have incomes at or below 50% AMI or have one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days. The income requirements are as follows:

Household size 50% Total AMI 80% Total AMI One person $29,300 $46,850 Two people $33,450 $53,550 Three people $37,650 $60,250 Four people $41,800 $66,900 Five people $45,150 $72,300 Six people $48,500 $77,650 Seven people $51,850 $83,000 Eight people $55,200 $88,350

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• A resident of Duval County (this includes the Beaches and the Town of Baldwin)

• Part of an “Eligible household” as defined by the Act as follows:

An “Eligible household” must include one or more individuals who are obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling in Duval County and must also demonstrate all three criteria below:

1. One or more individuals within the household has:

• qualified for unemployment benefits, or

• experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19 and can attest to such in writing;

2. One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include:

• a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice;

• unsafe or unhealthy living conditions; or

• any other evidence of such risk, as determined by the City; and

3. The household has a household income that is not more than 80% of the area median income (AMI) for the household.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website.

The city says anyone not eligible should contact United Way for information on other local rental assistance programs. You can access the application at coj.net/erap or text APPLY to 211904 to access the application.